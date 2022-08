Send this page to someone via email

Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada‘s governance.

The review will begin immediately and is expected to provide interim recommendations before Hockey Canada’s annual general meeting in November.

Hockey Canada is embroiled in a national scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players, including some members of its World Juniors teams.

More to come …