Canada

Woman with ‘significant medical issues’ missing, last seen at Nanaimo ferry terminal

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:26 pm
Celine Campton, 66, was reported missing at 11 a.m. on Mon. Aug. 8, 2022, after she wandered off of the parking lot of the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C. View image in full screen
Celine Campton, 66, was reported missing at 11 a.m. on Mon. Aug. 8, 2022, after she wandered off of the parking lot of the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C. Handout/Nanaimo RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance locating a 66-year-old woman with “significant medical issues” who was last seen on Monday morning.

Celine Campton was waiting to board the 10:05 a.m. sailing to Vancouver with her husband when she wandered away from the parking lot of the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. She was reported missing at 11 a.m.

Both the RCMP and Nanaimo Search and Rescue have been deployed to search for her, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

She is described as a white woman, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink capris pants, a blue button up shirt, sandals and a hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

