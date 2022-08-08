La Ronge RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred late in the evening on June 25, 2022, on La Ronge Avenue in La Ronge, Sask.

According to a press release, an investigation determined a teenage girl was approached by a man in a vehicle. RCMP stated the girl was forced into the vehicle and assaulted.

“La Ronge RCMP have been investigating this incident since it was reported and a Saskatchewan RCMP sketch artist has created a composite sketch of the suspect,” RCMP stated.

“Investigators are now releasing it to the public for assistance in identifying him.”

Police say the suspect is described as potentially in his 40s or 50s, and tall with a slim build. The suspect has brown eyes and brown, possibly greying, hair that is receding and he is described as having a beard and sunken cheeks, possibly caused by acne scarring.

RCMP stated the suspect was driving a two-door red car with a black leather interior and a broken rear window.

Police are asking if anyone has any information, please contact their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

