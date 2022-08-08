Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph, Ont. police say store employee faces charges after allegedly spitting on customer

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 8, 2022 6:44 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Someone was spitting mad and it ended up in assault charges.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say a store employee at a downtown business got into a verbal argument with two customers Friday afternoon.

During the heated exchange, the worker reportedly spat on the pair, hitting one of them in the face and the other in the shoulder.

The suspect left before officers arrived but was found a short time later.

The 40-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges.

