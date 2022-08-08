Guelph, Ont. police say store employee faces charges after allegedly spitting on customer

Someone was spitting mad and it ended up in assault charges.
Police in Guelph, Ont., say a store employee at a downtown business got into a verbal argument with two customers Friday afternoon.
During the heated exchange, the worker reportedly spat on the pair, hitting one of them in the face and the other in the shoulder.
The suspect left before officers arrived but was found a short time later.
The 40-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges.
