Vernon, B.C. pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run: RCMP

A 47-year-old Vernon, B.C., man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night, while crossing 25th Avenue.

The Vernon man is currently in the hospital and in stable condition but sustained serious injuries after being hit while crossing the road in the 3700 block of 25th Avenue, around 11 p.m.

“Video surveillance obtained by investigators captured the incident and shows the man crossing 25th Avenue and being struck by a small, dark coloured, passenger vehicle which then drives away,” RCMP said in a press release.

The vehicle has not yet been located.

25th Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow police to conduct their investigation. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information related to the vehicle involved in this collision to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-13794.