Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon, B.C. pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 5:33 pm
Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP station. Global News

A 47-year-old Vernon, B.C., man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night, while crossing 25th Avenue.

The Vernon man is currently in the hospital and in stable condition but sustained serious injuries after being hit while crossing the road in the 3700 block of 25th Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting' Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting
Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022

“Video surveillance obtained by investigators captured the incident and shows the man crossing 25th Avenue and being struck by a small, dark coloured, passenger vehicle which then drives away,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle has not yet been located.

25th Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow police to conduct their investigation. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services  team attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire' Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire
Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information related to the vehicle involved in this collision to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-13794.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagHit and Run tagvernon rcmp tagpedestrian hit tagNorth Okanagan RCMP tagSerious Condition tagwitnesses sought tag25th Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers