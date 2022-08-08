2 workers trapped in trench, 2 others taken to hospital after construction accident in Ajax: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two workers have been taken to hospital, and two others remain trapped in a trench after a construction accident in Ajax, officials say.

Durham Regional police said the incident occurred on Rossland Road between Ravenscroft Road and Westney Road.

In an email to Global News Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Labour said four workers became buried in a trench.

“And two workers are still believed to be buried at this time,” the email read.

The Ministry said the extent of injury is “currently unknown.”

However, a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said a man in his 20s was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Another worker was taken to a local hospital.

According to the ministry, the investigation is ongoing.

-more to come…