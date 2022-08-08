Menu

Canada

2 workers trapped in trench, 2 others taken to hospital after construction accident in Ajax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 2:55 pm
An investigation is underway after a construction accident in Ajax, Ont. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway after a construction accident in Ajax, Ont. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Two workers have been taken to hospital, and two others remain trapped in a trench after a construction accident in Ajax, officials say.

Durham Regional police said the incident occurred on Rossland Road between Ravenscroft Road and Westney Road.

Read more: Ajax, Ont., shooting suspect was involved in altercation hours before 6 were shot: police

In an email to Global News Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Labour said four workers became buried in a trench.

“And two workers are still believed to be buried at this time,” the email read.

The Ministry said the extent of injury is “currently unknown.”

However, a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said a man in his 20s was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Another worker was taken to a local hospital.

According to the ministry, the investigation is ongoing.

-more to come…

