Saskatoon house fire sends one woman to hospital with smoke inhalation

A woman was taken to hospital in Saskatoon on Sunday night after a house fire in the 200 block of Elm Street.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they received a report of an alarm ringing at a neighbours property. It was unknown if anyone was home.

The fire department was also unaware if it was a carbon monoxide or smoke alarm ringing but responded to the call as a smoke alarm to ensure there were enough resources if needed.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit and one ladder truck, as well as the battalion chief, responded.

First arriving crews saw no sign of fire from the street. Crews determined the door to the house needed to be breached as they could see smoke inside.

Once they got inside, firefighters were faced with thick smoke conditions.

A small fire was found at the top of the stairs to the basement. It was quickly extinguished.

The woman was found in a bedroom and removed by firefighters. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

SFD did not know the patient’s present condition.

The fire investigator estimates the damage to be $1,000 to the flooring of the structure.

It was the quick call to the fire department by the neighbour at the onset that helped to minimize property damage.