Saskatoon Fire battle suspicious blaze in single-storey duplex

A single-storey duplex in the 100 block of Avenue 1 South was on fire Saturday morning at 5:27 a.m., according to Saskatoon Fire.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians resulted from this fire.

Three fire engines, one ladder unit and the battalion chief were dispatched.

The building was reported to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Fire crews began an interior attack on the fire and utility services were shut down for safety.

At 5:38 a.m., the roof was identified as deflecting in a downward direction.

Searches were done on both sides of the duplex to ensure no people were inside.

This fire was brought under control at 5:47 a.m.

The Fire Investigator has concluded their investigation. The cause of the fire is suspicious, according to a news release.

A rear door to one unit was broken into and a fire started in a closet on the main floor living room. The fire extended from the closet to the attic and roof.

Damage is estimated at $150,000. Police Investigators will continue their part of the investigation into this suspicious fire.