Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire in a laundry room caused by a lighter in the trash can: Saskatoon Fire

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 8:48 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Two garage fires in Saskatoon was determined the fire originated with straw bales stored between the two structures. Damages are estimated at $70K. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reporting a fire at a three-floor multi-residential building on Friday.

The department received a call at 3:06 p.m. when the alarm was ringing and there was black smoke coming out of the laundry room.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit was dispatched. Fire crews reported that occupants were evacuating the building.

Crews entered the building and went into the laundry room to find that a trash can was on fire, which they extinguished.

Read more: ‘We can finally breathe:’ Missing boy reunited with his family

The fire was brought in control at 3:17 p.m. All the smoke was removed from the building with ventilation and the fire alarm was reset to normal.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Fire investigation has concluded.

The fire investigator identified an open flame device, a lighter, which was seized and taken as evidence by the police service.

Investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the fire by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Damage is estimated at $4,000 and fire originated in a trash can in a corner of the laundry room.

Click to play video: 'Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department' Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department
Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department – Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagnews tagRegina News tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSaskatoon Fire tagRegina Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers