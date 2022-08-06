Fire in a laundry room caused by a lighter in the trash can: Saskatoon Fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reporting a fire at a three-floor multi-residential building on Friday.

The department received a call at 3:06 p.m. when the alarm was ringing and there was black smoke coming out of the laundry room.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit was dispatched. Fire crews reported that occupants were evacuating the building.

Crews entered the building and went into the laundry room to find that a trash can was on fire, which they extinguished.

The fire was brought in control at 3:17 p.m. All the smoke was removed from the building with ventilation and the fire alarm was reset to normal.

Fire investigation has concluded.

The fire investigator identified an open flame device, a lighter, which was seized and taken as evidence by the police service.

Investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the fire by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Damage is estimated at $4,000 and fire originated in a trash can in a corner of the laundry room.

