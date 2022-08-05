Missing Saskatoon mother and son found in Oregon

Send this page to someone via email

A missing Saskatoon mother and her son were found alive and well according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Dawn Walker and her son were reported in Oregon City, Oregon Friday around 11:30 a.m.

The two illegally entered the United States, according to a news release Friday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said U.S. authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result of an illegal entry into the U.S.

It added that a press conference will be held on Monday regarding any updates.

Walker and her son were last seen on July 22 in Saskatoon, and her truck was found parked at Chief Whitecap Park on July 25.

Walker is the CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations across Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon Police Service, Saskatchewan RCMP, and a number of other organizations including the FSIN have been searching for Walker and her son since they were reported missing.

The boy’s father created a website to help bring awareness and find his son.

Through an email, the father said he was a little overwhelmed at the news of police finding his son safe, that he’s making arrangements to pick him up Friday night, and he’s glad that his prayers were answered.

Crimestoppers and police were offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find Walker and her son.

