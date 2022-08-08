Guelph police use license plate left at crash scene to find hit-and-run suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A license plate left at the scene of a crash has led to charges for a 19-year-old man from Guelph.

A witness notified Guelph police Friday just after 11 p.m. that a vehicle had collided with two parked vehicles while turning on to Thornberry Court and Edinburgh Road South.

Investigators say the crash caused extensive damage to the two parked vehicles.

The driver fled but the front bumper with the license plate attached was left at the scene.

Police traced the license plate to a home in the Cole Road and Christopher Court area.

The driver is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Sept. 16.

