Crime

Aylmer, Ont. man faces sexual assault charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 10:26 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
An Aylmer, Ont., man is facing sexual assault charges after police investigated an incident involving a young girl that occurred early last year. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

An Aylmer, Ont., man is facing sexual assault charges after police investigated an incident involving a girl that occurred early last year.

On Thursday, police received a complaint of a historic sexual assault that occurred sometime between January and February of 2021.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl was visiting a relative in Aylmer and having a “sleep over” where she was “touched for a sexual purpose.”

Trending Stories

A 54-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police chief Zvonko Horvat, the identity of the accused cannot be provided.

