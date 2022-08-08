Aylmer, Ont. man faces sexual assault charges

An Aylmer, Ont., man is facing sexual assault charges after police investigated an incident involving a girl that occurred early last year.
On Thursday, police received a complaint of a historic sexual assault that occurred sometime between January and February of 2021.
Investigators said an 11-year-old girl was visiting a relative in Aylmer and having a “sleep over” where she was “touched for a sexual purpose.”
A 54-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
According to police chief Zvonko Horvat, the identity of the accused cannot be provided.
