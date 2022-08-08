SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 8, 2022 3:03 am

Toronto Blue Jays (60-48, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-52, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -156, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 56-52 record overall and a 31-21 record at home. The Orioles have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 26-27 record in road games and a 60-48 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has a .260 batting average to rank seventh on the Orioles, and has 25 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Anthony Santander is 15-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs while slugging .511. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
