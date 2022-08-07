Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman on Saturday evening.
According to a news release, police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead by paramedics.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
Police said a second person was injured and was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
Edmonton’s homicide section detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
