Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Edmonton

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 6:36 pm
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. . View image in full screen
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. . Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman on Saturday evening.

According to a news release, police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. View image in full screen
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. Global News

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police said a second person was injured and was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Read more: EPS homicide investigates suspicious death of man found in stairwell

Edmonton’s homicide section detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

