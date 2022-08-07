Broadway apartment building in Winnipeg evacuated due to fire

Send this page to someone via email

A five-storey apartment building on Broadway in Winnipeg was evacuated on Friday night due to a fire that got out of control.

Crews arrived on scene just after 6 p.m. and declared the blaze under control just after 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg crews respond to multiple fires over long weekend

Most occupants safely self-evacuated and those who remained were assisted by firefighters.

Most of the building’s residents were able to return to their suites after the fire was extinguished, but two suites sustained significant fire and water damage.

The city is helping those people find temporary accommodations for the time being.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was also deployed to the scene last night to provide shelter for evacuees.

Story continues below advertisement

0:20 Massive blaze consumes benches, shack at community hockey rink Massive blaze consumes benches, shack at community hockey rink