Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 dead in three-vehicle crash at Surrey-Langley border Saturday afternoon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 1:52 pm
Police have confirmed two people have died after a serious crash near Langley and Surrey. View image in full screen
Police have confirmed two people have died after a serious crash near Langley and Surrey. Global BC

Two people have been killed after a crash involving three vehicles on 32 Ave. and 196 Street on the border of Langley and Surrey, Langley RCMP said.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Lawyer says tragic car accident case highlights ‘gaps’ in ICBC’s no-fault policy

Pictures from the scenes showed a violent aftermath, with a car severely damaged.

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were also sent to hospital.

Read more: Two people dead after serious crash at New Westminster-Burnaby border

Details are limited at this time and Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for further comment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Deadly 2021 crash shines light on B.C.’s no-fault auto insurance' Deadly 2021 crash shines light on B.C.’s no-fault auto insurance
Deadly 2021 crash shines light on B.C.’s no-fault auto insurance
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagFatal Crash tagCar crash tagLangley RCMP tagSurrey crash tagBCEHS tagLangley crash tagSurrey fatal crash tagBC crash tagBC fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers