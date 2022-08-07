2 dead in three-vehicle crash at Surrey-Langley border Saturday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been killed after a crash involving three vehicles on 32 Ave. and 196 Street on the border of Langley and Surrey, Langley RCMP said.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon.

Pictures from the scenes showed a violent aftermath, with a car severely damaged.

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were also sent to hospital.

Details are limited at this time and Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for further comment.

More to come.

