Motorbike rider, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 11:50 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A motorbike rider and pedestrian are both in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a motorbike rider and a pedestrian collided in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads around 4:14 a.m. on Sunday.

Both were transported to hospital with “significant injuries,” the tweet said. Toronto police told Global News both were in life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian and motorbike rider’s ages and gender were not immediately released.

Toronto police asked anyone with information to come forward.

