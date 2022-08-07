Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto around midnight on Sunday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Manse Road at around 12:13 a.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital under an emergency run with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck them remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information and witnesses to contact Toronto police’s traffic services.

