Regina man allegedly used bear spray on another man, faces weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Regina man is facing weapons charges after allegedly using bear spray on another man, according to a press release from Regina Police.

Officers received a report on Friday from the 200 block of Victoria Avenue about a man being maced.

The 42-year-old victim was able to give a description of the suspect.

Police conducted a search in the area and found a man matching the description in an alley just west of where the assault occurred.

Read more: Wasp numbers on the rise in Regina

The suspect initially tried to flee into a building but came out shortly and was taken into custody.

Police located a canister of bear spray as well as a revolver-style BB Gun.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, Adam Christopher Neil Chartrand, was charged with assualt with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Chartrand was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court for the charges on September 20, 2022.