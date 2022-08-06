Menu

Crime

Regina man allegedly used bear spray on another man, faces weapons charges

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 4:50 pm
Regina Police Service
A third youth, a 14 year-old male, is now charged in connection to a Regina Homicide. The males identity cannot be released in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. File / Global News

A 44-year-old Regina man is facing weapons charges after allegedly using bear spray on another man, according to a press release from Regina Police.

Officers received a report on Friday from the 200 block of Victoria Avenue about a man being maced.

The 42-year-old victim was able to give a description of the suspect.

Police conducted a search in the area and found a man matching the description in an alley just west of where the assault occurred.

Read more: Wasp numbers on the rise in Regina

The suspect initially tried to flee into a building but came out shortly and was taken into custody.

Police located a canister of bear spray as well as a revolver-style BB Gun.

The suspect, Adam Christopher Neil Chartrand, was charged with assualt with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Chartrand was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court for the charges on September 20, 2022.

