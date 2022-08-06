Menu

Fire

Multiple crews respond to growing forest fire in Mount Uniacke

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 12:10 pm
Canadian summer temperatures climb up with heat waves, forest fires
Several fire departments are responding to a growing forest fire in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

In a phone interview around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Ryan Richard, the chief of the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire is in the 400 block of Highway 1.

The fire was about one acre in size when the call first came in, said Richard, though he said it’s growing and moving toward homes in the area.

Evacuations in the area “could be a possibility,” he said.

“If the wind does change, we will have to evacuate, yes,” he said.

Fire departments from Uniacke, Windsor, Rawdon, Gore, Hantsport and HRM also responded.

Richard also said the RCMP and helicopters from the Department of Natural Resources are helping too.

Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 1 near Pentz Lake Drive due to the developing fire. “Traffic will be impacted for a number of hours,” the RCMP said in a tweet.

More to come.

