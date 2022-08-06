Menu

Brampton motorbike rider dies in early morning collision, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 12:43 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person has died following a fatal collision in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Chinguacousy Road, near Flowertown Avenue, at around 3:54 a.m.

Police told Global News a collision took place between a sedan and a motorcycle.

The motorbike rider, a man from Brampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Few details of how the motor vehicle collision took place were available on Saturday.

“The investigation is still in its infancy,” police said.

Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau responded to the incident.

