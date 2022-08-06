Menu

Crime

Man shot by Calgary Police in southeast community of Radisson Heights

By Michael King Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 8:06 am
Calgary Police vehicles and tape at the scene of an officer-involved shooting View image in full screen
A man is in hospital in critical condition Friday night after being shot by a Calgary Police officer. Craig Momney / Global News

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday night after being shot by a police officer.

Calgary Police said officers were called out to the 1500 block of 35 Street SE around 10 p.m. for reports that a man was acting erratically and carrying weapons.

In a statement, CPS said one officer fired their service weapon and the man was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition after officers provided first aid.

No officers were injured and Alberta’s police watchdog ASIRT is now investigating.

