Man shot by Calgary Police in southeast community of Radisson Heights

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday night after being shot by a police officer.

Calgary Police said officers were called out to the 1500 block of 35 Street SE around 10 p.m. for reports that a man was acting erratically and carrying weapons.

In a statement, CPS said one officer fired their service weapon and the man was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition after officers provided first aid.

No officers were injured and Alberta’s police watchdog ASIRT is now investigating.