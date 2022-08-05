Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate possible police impersonator

Send this page to someone via email

There is a possible police impersonator on the roads of Fort Saskatchewan, according to an RCMP release Friday.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a call on Thursday from a man who said he “was being followed on the road by what appeared to be a police vehicle,” read the release.

Both vehicles were heading north on Highway 28A from Highway 15 in Sturgeon County at the time of the call.

The caller said the “police” car was an old Crown Victoria with a “substandard paint job, a light bar affixed to the top and alternating lights on the front grill,” according to police.

He didn’t believe the car to be an actual police car, however the driver did follow him for several miles.

RCMP continue to investigate this situation and ask that if anyone is being followed by a possible imitation emergency vehicle to keep driving and head to the nearest police station or call 911.

Anyone with any information about this incident or vehicle is asked to contact RCMP at 780-997-7900 or CrimeStoppers.