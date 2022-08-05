Enderby, B.C. church receives $600k in grant funding for renovations

Send this page to someone via email

St. Mary’s Church in Enderby, B.C., has received $600,000 in funding for renovation and relocation.

The original St. Mary’s Church was struck by lightning and burned to the ground in 1916. By 1918, a new church was constructed with the help of the Splatsin community and an Oblate priest.

The church still stands as a place community members come together in prayer, at weddings, funerals and more.

The Splatsin Development Corporation received the grant and will be working on the project. $500,000 of the funding is from Heritage BC’s 150 Time Immemorial Grant Program and the remaining is from a Rural Development training grant.

“I have been involved with this initiative since my second year on the Splatsin Band Council, and it’s been a long time coming,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief), Doug Thomas in a press release.

Thomas acknowledges the work done by the Elders in the community for requesting the renovation. He says a few details relating to the relocation and restoration still need to be worked out.

“I believe we will receive a lot of positive input and assistance from our community that will see this project to completion.”

The training grant received allows the development corporation to train Splatsin community members on the basics of carpentry while they renovate the church.

Thomas and the Splatsin Development Corporation did not respond to our request for an interview.