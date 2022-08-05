Lethbridge County council commits $15K toward doctor recruitment

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge County has joined the effort to obtain more family doctors in the area amid an ongoing shortage.

On Thursday, the county voted unanimously to provide $15,000 for marketing, advertising, and recruitment of physicians, following a request from the City of Lethbridge last month.

It’s estimated more than 30,000 Lethbridge residents are without a family doctor.

Tory Campbell, the county’s reeve, said the issue doesn’t only impact those living in the city.

“Obviously we don’t actually have physicians practicing within our county,” he said.

“The reality (is) our residents rely on those physicians within Coaldale, Picture Butte, Lethbridge, you know — neighbouring municipalities.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The reality (is) our residents rely on those physicians within Coaldale, Picture Butte, Lethbridge, you know — neighbouring municipalities."

The exact allocation of the funding will need to be fleshed out in more detail, but the county plans to work alongside the City of Lethbridge and its partners to boost interest in the area as a place to work and live.

The City of Lethbridge formally asked the county for the $15,000 commitment during a July 7 meeting.

According to AHS, Lethbridge is on track to add 11 new family doctors by the end of the year.