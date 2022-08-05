Menu

Health

Lethbridge County council commits $15K toward doctor recruitment

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'AHS expecting 11 new doctors in Lethbridge before 2023' AHS expecting 11 new doctors in Lethbridge before 2023
According to Alberta Health Services, there could potentially be 11 new doctors practising in Lethbridge before the end of this year. And while local officials are welcoming the news, they say more still needs to be done. Erik Bay has more. – Jun 13, 2022

Lethbridge County has joined the effort to obtain more family doctors in the area amid an ongoing shortage.

On Thursday, the county voted unanimously to provide $15,000 for marketing, advertising, and recruitment of physicians, following a request from the City of Lethbridge last month.

It’s estimated more than 30,000 Lethbridge residents are without a family doctor.

Read more: AHS expecting 11 new doctors in Lethbridge before 2023

Tory Campbell, the county’s reeve, said the issue doesn’t only impact those living in the city.

“Obviously we don’t actually have physicians practicing within our county,” he said.

“The reality (is) our residents rely on those physicians within Coaldale, Picture Butte, Lethbridge, you know — neighbouring municipalities.”

The exact allocation of the funding will need to be fleshed out in more detail, but the county plans to work alongside the City of Lethbridge and its partners to boost interest in the area as a place to work and live.

Click to play video: 'Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain' Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain
Coaldale officials hope clinic reopening eases southern Alberta’s emergency room strain – Jul 12, 2022

The City of Lethbridge formally asked the county for the $15,000 commitment during a July 7 meeting.

According to AHS, Lethbridge is on track to add 11 new family doctors by the end of the year.

Health tagDoctors tagCouncil tagCity of Lethbridge tagFamily Doctor tagLethbridge County tagSickness tagphysician recruitment tagLethbridge family doctors tagmarketing initiative tag

