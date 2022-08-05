Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man suffering from gunshot wounds after shooting: Police

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 6:25 pm
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning.
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning. File / Global News

According to a press release, Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane after a receiving a report of gunshots.

Officers got to the scene and found a 25-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP link string of theft incidents across three provinces

He was taken to the hospital by Medavie Health Services in stable condition.

The suspect, however, fled the scene.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Assault Unit is investigating and believe the victim and suspect know each other.

The SPS asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 306-975-8300 or anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service' Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service
Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service – Jul 25, 2022
