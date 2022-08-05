Saskatoon man suffering from gunshot wounds after shooting: Police

According to a press release, Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday morning.
At around 2:45 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane after a receiving a report of gunshots.
Officers got to the scene and found a 25-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital by Medavie Health Services in stable condition.
The suspect, however, fled the scene.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Assault Unit is investigating and believe the victim and suspect know each other.
The SPS asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 306-975-8300 or anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
