Crime

Four dogs missing from Prince George SPCA after overnight break-in

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 5:03 pm
The BC SPCA in Prince George is seeking public assistance locating four dogs that went missing after an overnight break-in on Thurs. Aug. 4, 2022. Two of the missing dogs are pictured here. View image in full screen
The BC SPCA in Prince George is seeking public assistance locating four dogs that went missing after an overnight break-in on Thurs. Aug. 4, 2022. Two of the missing dogs are pictured here. Courtesy: BC SPCA

Four dogs are missing from an SPCA shelter in Prince George, B.C. after an overnight break-in on Thursday.

Staff arrived at the location on Friday morning to find someone had broken in and released all of the dogs in one section of the building. Two dogs in another section of the shelter were not released.

Two of the missing pooches have since been found and four remain unaccounted for. Two of the missing dogs were being held at the shelter as part of its animal control contract with the City of Prince George, according to a Friday news release from the BC SPCA.

Read more: Kitten rescued from B.C. highway, but shattered leg amputated, says SPCA

“We suspect that the break-in was related to these two dogs, but this has not been confirmed,” said Jamey Blair, senior manager for the BC SPCA in the North Cariboo region, in the release.

Those two missing SPCA dogs are described as a Rottweiler mix and a Great Pyrenees mix.

Anyone who spots them is asked to contact the Prince George SPCA at 250-562-5511.

