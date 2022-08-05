Menu

Crime

Judge instructs jury before its deliberation in online extortion case of B.C. teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Defence says evidence suggests someone else was harassing Amanda Todd' Defence says evidence suggests someone else was harassing Amanda Todd
The lawyer for a man accused of harassing and extorting Port Coquitlam, B.C. teen Amanda Todd suggests hard drive evidence shows someone else was behind the accounts that tormented her. As Grace Ke reports, it's one of the last theories the trial will hear before deliberations begin.

The British Columbia Supreme Court justice in the trial of a Dutch man charged with harassing and extorting teenager Amanda Todd told the jury to “take special care” with the teen’s statements.

Justice Martha Devlin said because Todd died in October 2012 and didn’t testify and wasn’t able to be cross-examined at Aydin Coban’s trial, the jury needs to be aware of the limitations of evidence given.

In her final instructions before deliberations can begin, Devlin said jury members should carefully examine the statements Todd gave to her parents, police officers and in her electronic communications when they consider Coban’s verdict.

Read more: Evidence on hard drives suggests someone else harassed Amanda Todd, defence says

Coban pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography at the start of the trial two months ago.

Before summarizing the evidence and testimony provided in the 38-day trial, Devlin was careful to say that Coban was not charged with Todd’s death.

Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy told the jury in her opening statements that Todd had been the victim of a persistent campaign of online “sextortion” before her death at age 15.

Click to play video: 'Crown prosecutors wrap their closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial' Crown prosecutors wrap their closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial
Crown prosecutors wrap their closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial
