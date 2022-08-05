Canada adds five medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has added a handful of medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Diver Mia Vallée of Beaconsfield, Que., won gold in the women’s one-metre springboard for Canada’s best result on Friday, with four freestyle wrestlers also reaching the podium.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Canada's Mia Vallee with her Gold medal, center, Australia's Brittany Mae O'Brien with her Silver Medal, left, and England's Amy Rollinson with her Bronze medal after the Women's 1m Springboard Final during the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham, England, Friday Aug. 5, 2022. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Ana Godinez-Gonzalez of Surrey, B.C., and Toronto’s Lachlan McNeil both earned silver and Montreal’s Alex Moore and Hannah Taylor of Cornwall, P.E.I., each took bronze.

READ MORE: Gold for Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil at Commonwealth Games

Vallee earned 291.85 points to take top prize in her event, besting Australia’s Brittany Mae O’Brien (279.60) and England’s Amy Elisabeth Rollinson (272.00).

Godinez-Gonzalez dropped a 4-4 decision to India’s Sakshi Malik in the final of the women’s freestyle 62-kilogram final.

McNeil lost to India’s Bajrang Punia 9-2 in the men’s 65-kilogram final.

Taylor beat Kenya’s Sophia Omutichio Ayieta 4-0 in the bronze-medal match of the women’s 57-kilogram tournament.

Moore earned his bronze with a convincing 10-0 win over New Zealand’s Matthew Oxenham in the bronze-medal match of the men’s 86-kilogram event.

