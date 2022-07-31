Gold for Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil at Commonwealth Games

Send this page to someone via email

Just two days into the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Canadian swim star Maggie Mac Neil already has three medals.

The 22-year-old Olympic gold medallist from London, Ont., won the 100-metre butterfly and picked up two relay bronze medals.

Her podium performances helped boost Canada’s medal tally to 11.

Meanwhile, Canadian swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide won gold in the Para 50 freestyle.

Kelsey Mitchell picked up her second silver medal in as many days in track cycling’s women’s sprint final.

Hannah Kaminski won bronze in the women’s 49-kilogram weightlifting class.

