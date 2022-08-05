Canadian military’s special operations members helping train Ukrainians: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Elite Canadian operators from the Canadian Special Operations Command are involved with a recently announced plan to have Canadian military members train Ukrainian recruits in the U.K. against Russia, multiple sources tell Global News.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the training plan on Thursday, describing it as a fulfilment of the pledge the Canadian government made when it paused the Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine shortly ahead of the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Sources told Global News the members from the Canadian Special Operations Command will be helping with that training, as well as facilitating weapons and equipment delivery.

Global News is not identifying which units are involved due to operational security concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Special Operations Command did not deny the operations but declined to comment when contacted by Global News. In an interview, Anand also did not deny the operations.

“In terms of special forces and their location and information along those lines, it would be imprudent for me to provide that information,” she said in a Thursday interview with Global News.

“These are very sensitive matters and I take my role as Canada’s minister of national defence very seriously, including the protection and the safety and security of our troops across the board. And so I will leave it at that.”

The New York Times had previously reported the presence of some Canadian special operations members in Ukraine, but their role and presence had not been confirmed until now by any Canadian media.

2:46 War-torn hospital near Ukraine’s front lines keeps operating War-torn hospital near Ukraine’s front lines keeps operating

The training rotation will see up to 225 Canadian Forces members deployed to the U.K. over the next four months, with the first group of trainers departing next week.

Story continues below advertisement

They will train Ukrainian recruits on front-line combat and the rules of combat under international law, with Anand calling the training program “extensive.”

The Canadian Press also reported on Thursday that training support will focus on teaching Ukrainians how to use the four M777 howitzers that Canada donated earlier this year, as well as cyber assistance through Canada’s electronic spy agency, the Communications Security Establishment.

Anand said on Thursday the world is now entering “a new and very dangerous phase of this conflict” as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to cause “long-term damage” on Ukraine.

3:30 Who are the Russian troops in Ukraine? Who are the Russian troops in Ukraine? – Jul 8, 2022