Crime

Police investigate 2 late night shootings in Halifax, man arrested

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 1:33 pm
Halifax Regional Police say a man was arrested after two shootings occurred in the city Thursday night.

One happened in the area of Micmac Street and Chisholm Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Police said in a release that a home in the area was shot at, though there were no reported injuries.

“A dark-coloured vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the shooting,” read the HRP release on Friday afternoon.

Fifteen minutes later, shots fired in the area of Bently Drive were reported and “officers located evidence of a shooting in the area.”

At around 12:45 a.m. Friday, police found a car crashed into a power pole on Lacewood Drive, and the vehicle allegedly matched a description from the 10:30 p.m. incident.

“Evidence of a shooting was located with the vehicle and a loaded handgun was seized.”

Police said 26-year-old Shiquawn Marcel Upshaw-Paris was arrested at the scene and is set to appear in court Friday to face numerous firearms-related charges.

Police ask anyone with information or video of either of the two incidents to contact them, as the investigation continues.

 

