Kingston Humane Society to open low-cost spay/neuter clinic

After three years of preparation, the Kingston Humane Society will be opening a low-cost spay/neuter clinic.

The clinic, which will be opening on Aug. 25, will be limited to spays and neuters of cats only.

Applications for an available spot will open on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first ten applicants with a cat that meets the qualifications will be accepted.

“The City of Kingston has been in desperate need of a permanent spay/neuter clinic,” says Executive Director Gord Hunter.

“We’re thrilled to offer this community service, and while we’re starting with a lower number of spay and neuters, once our team gets trained in high volume technics, we will be able to increase the number of surgeries we can offer per month.”

In January, Kingston council approved $62,000 in funding for the clinic to buy a second surgery table, a second anesthetic machine and other items needed to operate the facility.

Cats are eligible for a spay or neuter they are healthy and under the age of eight, kittens that are at least six months old and female cats in heat.

Cats are not eligible if they are unhealthy, contagious, overweight, underweight, nursing, have received medications within the last two weeks, or are eight years of age or older.

Short-faced cat breeds such as Persian cats and Himalayan cats are also not eligible.

The cost for a spay or neuter is $125.