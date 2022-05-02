Kingston Humane Society dealing with unprecedented numbers of dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is usually a time when the Kingston Humane Society (KHS) is bracing for an influx of newborn kittens, but this year the charity is dealing with an historic number of dogs.

“March 1 we had 68 dogs in care and, as far as we can tell going back many years, we’ve never had that many dogs in care at one time,” says KHS executive director Gord Hunter.

Hunter says KHS currently has 48 dogs in its care, which is more than in the last five, possibly 10, years.

Hunter is attributing the large volume of dogs in their care, at least in part, to the pandemic.

“I think a lot of it has to do with people over the last two years taking on commitments that they just weren’t prepared for,” he says.

Along with trying to find homes for animals in their care, the humane society is also on the hunt for volunteers.

Once again, because of the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it, the humane society’s pool of volunteers has dropped from over 200 to 20.

“In the past two years, two-and-a-half years, the program has basically been non-existent,” says Operations Manager Sandra Scouten. “We had to cancel our events on-site again, we were trying to limit those that were coming into the building to protect the staff so we could be here for the animals.”

Hunter reminds people that when it comes to adoptions, whether it’s adult pets or young puppies, they are a long-term commitment.

“Looking into, you know, later May and into June we’re concerned that we’re going to need fosters,” Hunter says.

“We’re going to need a lot of forever homes, people willing to make that commitment, that can take on some animals.”

The humane society is also looking to drum up more financial support, as donations having dropped off over the last two years.

