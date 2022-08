Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is set to introduce a specialized task force to deal with violent crime in some rural communities.

Manitoba RCMP superintendent Scott McMurchy will be joined by justice minister Kelvin Goertzen Friday afternoon at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg to discuss the project.

Global News will stream the 1 p.m. press conference on this page.

3:34 Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime – Jul 21, 2022