Canada

Fewer flight delays and shorter waits for baggage at Toronto Pearson airport, GTAA says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 10:40 am
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing resumes today for travellers coming in through Canada's four major airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal. A passenger from Air India flight 187 from New Delhi arrives at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday April 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Greater Toronto Airport Authority says the situation at Pearson International Airport continues to improve, with fewer flight delays and shorter waits for baggage compared with previous weeks.

The GTAA’s president and CEO, Deborah Flint, says 44 per cent of flights were on time last week, up from an average of 35 per cent over the four previous weeks.

Flint says that for domestic travel, the average wait time for bags to arrive at the carousel is now 24 minutes, a three-minute improvement over the previous four-week average.

As well, she says there were fewer instances where passengers were held on their planes to make room in the customs hall — 19 last week, down from the rolling average of 60 in the previous four weeks.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in travel this summer, compounded by staffing shortage affecting both carries and federal agencies.

That’s led to widespread flight cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups, with Pearson the hardest hit by these issues. On some days, Pearson — Canada’s largest airport hub — has seen more than half of its flight departures delayed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
