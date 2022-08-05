Menu

Politics

Legal cost of Hamilton’s employee vaccination policy estimated at up to $7.4 million

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 5, 2022 10:33 am
City of Hamilton sign View image in full screen
Emotions ran high at Hamilton City Hall on Thursday, as councillors received a report involving the city's employee vaccination policy. Global News

The public gallery was cleared of spectators during the latest general issues committee meeting at Hamilton City Hall.

The action was taken following a series of outbursts on Thursday, as councillors were receiving an update on potential legal costs associated with Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for municipal employees.

Up to 264 city employees are facing termination or indefinite unpaid leave on Oct. 1, as a result of their vaccination status.

The cost to the city of proceeding with the mandatory vaccination policy is estimated at between $2.8 million and $7.4 million, based on a preliminary arbitration award involving Hamilton’s largest employees’ union.

Read more: Hamilton’s employee vaccination policy stays in place following tie vote (April 27, 2022)

Meeting chair Brad Clark cleared the gallery and called a recess, following a series of interruptions.

“Madam clerk, please indicate that we’re having a recess now. Have security clear the chambers,” Clark said.

He took the step after members of the public erupted in anger, following a speech by Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko, during which he called them “anti-vaxxers.”

“I will not be coerced!” one man hollered from the gallery, while another described himself as “vaccine-hesitant.”

Read more: 440 city of Hamilton employees still not in compliance with vaccination policy (May 20, 2022)

Unvaccinated municipal employees continue to have the vocal support of Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls.

“Who am I as a city councillor,” said Pauls, “to say take this medicine, because if you don’t you will not eat, you will not be able to afford a house, you will be out in the street?”

 

Hamilton COVID-19 tagHamilton city council tagcovid-19 vaccination tagHamilton City Hall taghamilton vaccination policy tagCUPE 5167 tag

