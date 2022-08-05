N.S. man facing 33 charges in sex and labour trafficking operation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP says its human trafficking unit has charged two men as a part of “Operation Homeward.”

Police say they opened an investigation after receiving a tip on June 9 that a Yarmouth man was allegedly trafficking a woman.

Police said in a release Friday that they determined the man was involved in trafficking several victims, “for both sex and labour,” They also determined that a second man was involved.

One man, who police don’t name, is facing 33 charges in this case. These include five counts of human trafficking, as well as charges related to sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and drug trafficking.

That man was already in custody on unrelated charges, and appeared in count on Thursday. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 13.

A second man, who police also don’t name, is facing six charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault and threats. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 8.

RCMP say in the release they did not name the men charged, “out of respect for the privacy of the victims and the publication ban that has been put in place by the courts.”

Police said support is being provided to the victims and their families.

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is confidential and available 24/7 at 1-833-900-1010.