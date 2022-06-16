Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada-wide warrant issued for man suspected of sex trafficking 12-year-old girl

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 1:39 pm
Kemron Alexander, 28, faces 11 criminal charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault. View image in full screen
Kemron Alexander, 28, faces 11 criminal charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault. Supplied: ALERT

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking and counter exploitation unit said the suspect is known to travel between Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Vancouver, Kelowna, and the B.C. lower mainland.

Read more: 10, including 2 teens, charged in southern Alberta human trafficking investigation

The investigation began in May 2022 and involved Fort McMurray and Kelowna RCMP, and Vancouver police.

The child was rescued and has received support and specialized care resources, ALERT said. She has since been reunited with her mother.

“Our primary concern is supporting this child victim and exhausting every measure to ensure she is protected from her alleged perpetrator,” Staff Sgt. Frank Page said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to get him in custody and we need the public’s help in locating him.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Anti-sex trafficking education at schools and online in City of Kawartha Lakes' Anti-sex trafficking education at schools and online in City of Kawartha Lakes
Anti-sex trafficking education at schools and online in City of Kawartha Lakes – Feb 24, 2022

Kemrom Alexander is facing 11 criminal charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault:

  • trafficking a person under the age of 18
  • procuring a person under the age of 18
  • sexual exploitation
  • arranging for a sexual offence against a child
  • obtaining sexual services for consideration
  • material benefit from sex trafficking
  • advertising sexual services
  • overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence
  • sexual assault
  • sexual interference
  • invitation to sexual touching

Anyone with information on Alexander’s location can contact local police or Crime Stoppers. The suspect is known to carry weapons and should not be approached, ALERT said.

Read more: 15-year-old Edmonton girl rescued from human trafficking, 35 charges laid: ALERT

Story continues below advertisement

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is confidential and available 24/7 at 1-833-900-1010.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHuman Trafficking tagALERT tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagSexual Exploitation tagsex trafficking tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Team tagChild Protection tagProtection of Sexually Exploited Children Act tagkemron alexander tagseveral interference tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers