Canada-wide warrant issued for man suspected of sex trafficking 12-year-old girl

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking and counter exploitation unit said the suspect is known to travel between Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Vancouver, Kelowna, and the B.C. lower mainland.

The investigation began in May 2022 and involved Fort McMurray and Kelowna RCMP, and Vancouver police.

The child was rescued and has received support and specialized care resources, ALERT said. She has since been reunited with her mother.

“Our primary concern is supporting this child victim and exhausting every measure to ensure she is protected from her alleged perpetrator,” Staff Sgt. Frank Page said.

“We need to get him in custody and we need the public’s help in locating him.”

Kemrom Alexander is facing 11 criminal charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault:

trafficking a person under the age of 18

procuring a person under the age of 18

sexual exploitation

arranging for a sexual offence against a child

obtaining sexual services for consideration

material benefit from sex trafficking

advertising sexual services

overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence

sexual assault

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching

Anyone with information on Alexander’s location can contact local police or Crime Stoppers. The suspect is known to carry weapons and should not be approached, ALERT said.

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is confidential and available 24/7 at 1-833-900-1010.