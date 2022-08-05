Menu

Economy

Canada’s unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9% in July: Statistics Canada

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 8:35 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian employers adapt requirements amid ongoing labour shortage: survey' Canadian employers adapt requirements amid ongoing labour shortage: survey
The ongoing labour shortage in Canada is forcing employers to adapt their requirements and standards for potential employees. Across a wide range of industries, a survey showed that those hiring are becoming less rigid in their expectations of applicants. As Ross Lord explains, the shift is needed so companies can secure enough staff to get the job done – Jul 3, 2022

The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada, which said overall employment was “little changed.”

Friday’s Labour Force Survey results showed the country shed 31,000 jobs last month.

The number of public sector employees fell, while the number of self-employed workers rose.

Average hourly wages were also up 5.2 per cent in the month, the same pace recorded in June.

The federal agency previously reported the unemployment rate hit a record-low of 4.9 per cent in June.

Read more: Canada needs new homes built, but construction industry headed for retirement wall

Canada currently has more than one million job vacancies and is grappling with an ongoing labour shortage largely driven by demographic changes in the population.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says despite the labour shortage, there is no evidence of a rise in the proportion of people leaving or switching jobs.

The Bank of Canada will be paying attention to the latest labour force data as it prepares for its next rate decision in September, when it is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate once more.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Shopify posts US$1.2 billion net loss in 2nd quarter amid job cuts' Shopify posts US$1.2 billion net loss in 2nd quarter amid job cuts
Shopify posts US$1.2 billion net loss in 2nd quarter amid job cuts – Jul 27, 2022
