Canada’s unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9% in July: Statistics Canada

The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada, which said overall employment was “little changed.”

Friday’s Labour Force Survey results showed the country shed 31,000 jobs last month.

The number of public sector employees fell, while the number of self-employed workers rose.

Average hourly wages were also up 5.2 per cent in the month, the same pace recorded in June.

The federal agency previously reported the unemployment rate hit a record-low of 4.9 per cent in June.

Canada currently has more than one million job vacancies and is grappling with an ongoing labour shortage largely driven by demographic changes in the population.

Statistics Canada says despite the labour shortage, there is no evidence of a rise in the proportion of people leaving or switching jobs.

The Bank of Canada will be paying attention to the latest labour force data as it prepares for its next rate decision in September, when it is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate once more.

— with files from The Canadian Press

