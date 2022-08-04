Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:11 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred at Meadowvale Road and Highway 401 just after 7:40 p.m.

Read more: 3 charged in connection with fatal Mississauga stabbing: police

Police said a pedestrian was struck, but did not immediately have information on the severity of their injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police said the eastbound ramp was blocked.

