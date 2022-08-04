Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred at Meadowvale Road and Highway 401 just after 7:40 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck, but did not immediately have information on the severity of their injuries.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Police said the eastbound ramp was blocked.
