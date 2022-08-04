Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old Regina boy charged in weapons offence involving BB gun

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 7:45 pm
Regina Police service View image in full screen
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a weapons incident involving a BB gun. Alexa Huffman / Global News

The Regina Police Service said a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a weapons incident in the Coronation Park area Wednesday evening.

Officers said two youths asked a bystander to call police after they had been shot with what they believed were BBs from someone in a black Ford Escape.

The youths said they knew the person who shot at them.

Read more: Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report

Police took statements from the victims and performed an area check, along with conducting a high-risk traffic stop.

Trending Stories

After further investigation police said they charged a 15-year-old boy with possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and two counts of discharging a BB gun with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy has been released on an undertaking and will appear in youth court on Sept. 20.

Click to play video: 'Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report' Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagRegina News tagInvestigation tagRegina Police Service tagCharges tagWeapons tagBB Gun tagWeapons Offence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers