15-year-old Regina boy charged in weapons offence involving BB gun

The Regina Police Service said a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a weapons incident in the Coronation Park area Wednesday evening.

Officers said two youths asked a bystander to call police after they had been shot with what they believed were BBs from someone in a black Ford Escape.

The youths said they knew the person who shot at them.

Police took statements from the victims and performed an area check, along with conducting a high-risk traffic stop.

After further investigation police said they charged a 15-year-old boy with possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and two counts of discharging a BB gun with intent.

The boy has been released on an undertaking and will appear in youth court on Sept. 20.