Body of missing boater found near Cold Lake, Alta.

The body of a 48-year-old man has been recovered after a boating accident over the August long weekend.
RCMP received a call about a capsized boat around 9 p.m. last Sunday on Cold Lake near English Bay.
A man and woman had been seen in a canoe that flipped over.
The 49-year-old woman from Cold Lake made it to shore and search and rescue crews began an extensive search for the second boater.
RCMP said the victim’s body was finally found Wednesday with the help of Cold Lake Fire Rescue, Search and Rescue and the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society.
His name has not been released.
