Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

July auto sales down 16 per cent from 2021 as vehicle shortages persist in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Retrofitting residential buildings for EV chargers' Ask an Expert: Retrofitting residential buildings for EV chargers
WATCH: Ask an Expert: Retrofitting residential buildings for EV chargers

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 16.2 per cent in July compared with a year earlier because of a shortage of available vehicles.

The consultancy estimates 130,480 new light vehicles sold in the month as auto manufacturers continue to struggle with semiconductor supply chain issues.

The volume was the smallest July sales since 2001, and 24.8 per cent below sales for July 2019.

Click to play video: 'Business News: Cost of living still rising' Business News: Cost of living still rising
Business News: Cost of living still rising – Jul 24, 2022

DesRosiers says that while overall sales were weak, the numbers also show the “first green shoots” of improved supply at a small number of companies.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for July came in at 1.43 million, generally in line with the soft results seen in recent months.

DesRosiers says the recovery from the semiconductor shortage will be uneven and unequal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
inflation tagCars tagSupply Chain tagauto sales tagCanada auto industry tagDesRosiers Automotive Consultants tagAuto Manufacturers tagCanadian auto sales tagvehicle shortages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers