Suspect sought after 2 armed robberies reported at convenience stores in Newmarket

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies in Newmarket, Ont.
York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 5:30 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Yonge Street and Kingston Road area.
Police said a male suspect entered a convenience store and allegedly brandished a knife and gun while demanding cash and cigarettes.
Officers said the suspect fled on foot before police arrived.
According to police, about an hour later at 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of another robbery at a convenience store in the Yonge Street and William Roe Boulevard area.
Officers said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes while holding a gun and a knife.
“The suspect was unsuccessful and fled from the scene on foot without obtaining any money,” police said in a news release. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Officers are searching for a man between 20 and 25-years-old, standing five-feet-five-inches tall, with a medium build.
Police said he was wearing glasses, a black face covering, a black toque, a black hooded sweater with a gold Raptors logo, a white shirt under the sweater, blue jeans and was carrying a black satchel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
