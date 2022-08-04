Menu

Crime

Brantford police continue to search for man and woman wanted on murder charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 3:05 pm
On July 22, police said officers were called to a home on Colborne Street where a man had been found dead. View image in full screen
On July 22, police said officers were called to a home on Colborne Street where a man had been found dead. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Brantford, Ont., say the hunt continues for two people wanted in connection with a homicide on July 22.

According to a release, police say Jessica Poreba, 41 and Rorey Hill, 38, are wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Poreba is described as five feet four inches tall and 115 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and black hair that is shaved on the sides. She has a flower tattoo on her upper right arm, a butterfly tattoo on her upper chest and a black cat tattoo on her right bicep.

A police spokesperson told Global News Poreba may have altered her appearance by changing her hair colour.

Police describe Hill as five feet five inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with a medium build, hazel eyes and brown hair or short shaved hair. He is said to have a spider-web tattoo on his right elbow with other tattoos on his left arm as well. Hill also has a scar on his upper lip.

On July 22, police said officers were called to a home on Colborne Street where a man had been found dead.

The officers’ investigation determined that it was a homicide.

Police have not provided a cause of death or released the name of the deceased.

They say Poreba and Hill knew the victim but have not disclosed the relationship.

