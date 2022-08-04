Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southwestern Ontario town temporarily bans outdoor water use in some areas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 1:20 pm
Water flies from a sprinkler in this file photo. View image in full screen
Water flies from a sprinkler in this file photo. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

ESSEX, ONT. — Officials in a southwestern Ontario town have temporarily banned outdoor water use for residents in some areas due to low water levels.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Town of Essex says the ban is effective immediately, and until further notice, for residents who are customers of the Harrow and Colchester South Water Treatment Plant.

The town says those residents are barred from using outside water at all times, including for watering lawns and gardens, and must limit non-essential water use as much as possible.

Splash pads in the Harrow and Colchester areas will also be closed until further notice to help conserve water.

Read more: Damage from Wednesday’s storms closes Elora Gorge Conservation Area

It says the move is in response to extreme weather events on the shores of Lake Erie, which have reduced water levels at the plant, as well as the strain caused by increased water consumption during warmer temperatures.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The town says the current water supply remains safe for consumption and doesn’t pose any health risk.

“It is essential that residents of Harrow and Colchester South suspend the use of outside water as a preventative measure to ensure that we do not experience a severe shortage.” Essex Mayor Richard Meloche said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm' Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm
Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagWeather tagEssex tagwater shortage tagTown of Essex tagEssex water ban tagWater Use Ban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers