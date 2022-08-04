Menu

Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 12:37 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Another person has died and severe outcomes from COVID-19 are on the rise once again in Manitoba, according to the province’s weekly report.

For the week ending July 30, a total of 53 Manitobans were hospitalized with the virus — up from 45 the week before — including seven who required intensive care. There was one death.

Read more: Manitoba expands COVID vaccine eligibility to include kids four and under

The province also reported three outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Wastewater data for the city of Winnipeg is also showing an increase in viral activity compared to late June.

