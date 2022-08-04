COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report

Another person has died and severe outcomes from COVID-19 are on the rise once again in Manitoba, according to the province’s weekly report.
For the week ending July 30, a total of 53 Manitobans were hospitalized with the virus — up from 45 the week before — including seven who required intensive care. There was one death.
The province also reported three outbreaks in long-term care homes.
Wastewater data for the city of Winnipeg is also showing an increase in viral activity compared to late June.
