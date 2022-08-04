Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec-based dairy giant Saputo reports net earnings of $139 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian dairy prices on the rise' Canadian dairy prices on the rise
Due to inflation, Canadian milk and dairy prices have seen an increase – between 8.4 to 10 per cent, depending on the province. Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois explains to Global News what's behind these increases, and what consumers can expect next time they visit the dairy aisle. – Feb 16, 2022

Dairy giant Saputo Inc. says it had net earnings of $139 million for the quarter ended June 30, up from $53 million for the same quarter last year.

Chief executive Lino Saputo says the company has navigated inflationary pressures by raising prices, booting productivity and undertaking cost containment initiatives.

Saputo says in a statement that the company could see improved margins as input costs stabilize and efficiencies and “price realization” continue.

Read more: Canada’s milk prices to increase by 2 cents a litre this fall

Revenue for the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $4.3 billion, up from $3.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories

Adjusted net income came in at $161 million, or 39 cents per share, up from $122 million, or 30 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it expects continued inflation pressures ahead on both product inputs and on logistic costs but that it will minimize the effects by raising prices as necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec companies tagSaputo tagdairy prices tagCanada dairy tagQuebec dairy tagDairy companies tagSaputo financial report tagSaputo revenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers