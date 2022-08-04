Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Renewed calls for more safe housing at Langley, B.C. shooting victims’ vigil

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:41 am
A community vigil was held in Langley for victims of a mass shooting. View image in full screen
A community vigil was held in Langley for victims of a mass shooting. Global News

A memorial vigil was held Wednesday evening in Langley, B.C., for the victims of a mass shooting that left two people dead and two injured.

Dozens of community members gathered to pay tribute to those gunned down in the early morning hours of July 25.

Read more: 3 dead including suspect in string of shootings in Langley, B.C.; shooter’s identity released

The two men who were killed were 43-year-old Steven Furness and 60-year-old Paul Wynn.

“It’s been tough but the support has been overwhelming,” said John Wynn, Paul’s brother.

Those in attendance included Langley’s mayor.

“Our community is mourning right now. We’ve had this tragic incident happen, and we need to talk about it,” said Val van den Broek.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Langley, B.C. shooting motive remains unclear as neighbours say gunman was ‘off’

Vigil attendees, including a local homeless advocacy group, are calling for more support for those who are experiencing homelessness in the area.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Snow said, a Kimz Angels’ spokesperson.

“I’m frustrated, I’m sad and I’m angry. I want people to listen and do something about this.”

Renewed calls for more safe housing and more direct mental health services from all levels of government were heard at the vigil Wednesday evening.

Read more: ‘He didn’t deserve to go out this way,’ says brother of Langley shooting victim

On July 25, RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several locations throughout the city of Langley, as well as one scene in the Township of Langley, that involved “transient” victims, according to an emergency alert sent to people’s cellphones around 6:20 a.m.

Jordan Daniel Goggin was named as the lone shooter and was killed by police.

Investigators said he was known to police for “non-criminal contacts.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brother of Langley shooting victim speaks out' Brother of Langley shooting victim speaks out
Brother of Langley shooting victim speaks out – Jul 27, 2022

— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Langley tagLangley shooting tagTownship of Langley tagShooting victims tagLangley City tagLangley Vigil tagbc vigil tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers