Renewed calls for more safe housing at Langley, B.C. shooting victims’ vigil

A memorial vigil was held Wednesday evening in Langley, B.C., for the victims of a mass shooting that left two people dead and two injured.

Dozens of community members gathered to pay tribute to those gunned down in the early morning hours of July 25.

The two men who were killed were 43-year-old Steven Furness and 60-year-old Paul Wynn.

“It’s been tough but the support has been overwhelming,” said John Wynn, Paul’s brother.

Those in attendance included Langley’s mayor.

“Our community is mourning right now. We’ve had this tragic incident happen, and we need to talk about it,” said Val van den Broek.

Vigil attendees, including a local homeless advocacy group, are calling for more support for those who are experiencing homelessness in the area.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Snow said, a Kimz Angels’ spokesperson.

“I’m frustrated, I’m sad and I’m angry. I want people to listen and do something about this.”

Renewed calls for more safe housing and more direct mental health services from all levels of government were heard at the vigil Wednesday evening.

On July 25, RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several locations throughout the city of Langley, as well as one scene in the Township of Langley, that involved “transient” victims, according to an emergency alert sent to people’s cellphones around 6:20 a.m.

Jordan Daniel Goggin was named as the lone shooter and was killed by police.

Investigators said he was known to police for “non-criminal contacts.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

1:47 Brother of Langley shooting victim speaks out Brother of Langley shooting victim speaks out – Jul 27, 2022

— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.